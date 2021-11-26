Community Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

HIFS traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.44. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $210.76 and a 1-year high of $404.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.