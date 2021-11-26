Community Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. 2,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,039. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

