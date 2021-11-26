Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

