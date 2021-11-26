Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

