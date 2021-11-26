Comparing Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and Fortinet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.38 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -16.99 Fortinet $2.59 billion 21.00 $488.50 million $3.32 100.37

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Fortinet 17.74% 47.46% 9.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Fortinet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fortinet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortinet has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mandiant and Fortinet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Fortinet 3 8 14 0 2.44

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Fortinet has a consensus price target of $315.91, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Given Mandiant’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Fortinet.

Summary

Fortinet beats Mandiant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology. The Network Security segment include majority of product sales from it FortiGate network security appliances. The Infrastructure Security segment provide platform which is an architectural approach that protects the entire digital attack surface, including network core, endpoints, applications, data centers and private and public cloud. Together with it network of Fabric-Ready Partners, the Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables disparate security devices to work together as an integrated, automated and collaborative solution. The Cloud Security segment provides help to the customers connect securely to and across their cloud environments by offering security through it virtual firewall and other software products in public and private cloud environments.

