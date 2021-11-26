Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Palmer Brown Sells 13,040 Shares

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total value of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £28.26 billion and a PE ratio of -79.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,655.47. Compass Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

