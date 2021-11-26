Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.18

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 9119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

