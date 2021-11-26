Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $80.66. 13,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,422. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $4,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $650,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $36,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.