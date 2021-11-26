Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

