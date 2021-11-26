Contrasting Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charter Hall Group and PotlatchDeltic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.68 $166.83 million $7.16 7.97

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Charter Hall Group and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75

PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 33.98% 31.81% 18.61%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

