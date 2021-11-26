Contrasting Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Lument Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 10.36 $52.62 million $0.50 69.30 Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million 2.90 $8.45 million $0.30 13.03

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 10 3 0 2.23 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $32.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.36%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 260.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63% Lument Finance Trust 29.77% 9.57% 1.32%

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Healthcare Trust of America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

