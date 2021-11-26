Contrasting Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 63.67 -$7.62 million N/A N/A Adient $13.68 billion 0.33 $1.11 billion $11.57 4.15

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Adient 8.10% 9.75% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Romeo Power and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 Adient 1 1 7 0 2.67

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 39.08%. Adient has a consensus price target of $48.56, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Adient.

Summary

Adient beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

