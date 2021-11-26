Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.20. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 17,252 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.