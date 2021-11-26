ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.83 ($3.32).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 196.95 ($2.57) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

