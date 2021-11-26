Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE:CPA opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.