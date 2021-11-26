Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Insider John L. Buckley Sells 47,140 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 135,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 182.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 112.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 538,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,894 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

