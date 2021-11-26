Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.83. 46,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $550.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

