Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

