Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $46.58 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

