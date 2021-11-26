Courier Capital LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 142,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79.

