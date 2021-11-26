Courier Capital LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Life Storage worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI opened at $135.01 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

