Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 155,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 54,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $109.70 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $111.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

