Courier Capital LLC Sells 876 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.