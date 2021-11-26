Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 24,923 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of SGFY opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

