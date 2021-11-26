Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $900.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

