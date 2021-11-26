Credit Suisse AG Has $649,000 Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Kearny Financial worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

