Credit Suisse AG Invests $746,000 in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OOTO opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

