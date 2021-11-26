Credit Suisse AG Invests $746,000 in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OOTO opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.