Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 242,832 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Ideanomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 179,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 146.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 502,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $38,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.42. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ideanomics Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

