Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,863 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NTB opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

