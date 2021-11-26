Credit Suisse Group Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Nordstrom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

