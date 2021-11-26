Credit Suisse Group Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.
NYSE:JWN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Nordstrom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
