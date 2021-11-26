Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) to “Neutral”

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MSC opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $715.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Get Studio City International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,902,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.