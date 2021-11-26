Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.13.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$3.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market cap of C$536.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$75.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

