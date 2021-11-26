Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNX. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

