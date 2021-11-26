Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after buying an additional 180,632 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

