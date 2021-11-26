Critical Analysis: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and OptimumBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.85 $5.93 million $2.40 4.90 OptimumBank $7.00 million 3.03 -$780,000.00 $0.58 7.74

Solera National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimumBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OptimumBank beats Solera National Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

