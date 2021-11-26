Critical Comparison: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) & AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.6% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AlloVir and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 147.83%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and iTeos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 7,215.32 -$69.78 million N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million $0.29 127.52

iTeos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlloVir.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -44.44% -40.76% iTeos Therapeutics N/A 4.55% 3.08%

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.