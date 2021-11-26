Critical Contrast: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) versus Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Excellon Resources and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83% Newmont 16.67% 10.94% 6.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Newmont’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.64 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -1.00 Newmont $11.50 billion 3.85 $2.83 billion $2.53 21.92

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Excellon Resources and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 5 7 0 2.58

Newmont has a consensus price target of $71.66, suggesting a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Newmont beats Excellon Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

