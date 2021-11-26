Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.93

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$18.54. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 94,357 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.31.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.87%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.