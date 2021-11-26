Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an ouperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.81.

Cronos Group stock opened at C$6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11.91. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

