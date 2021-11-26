Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,589 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $339.42 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,228 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

