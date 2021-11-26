Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $175,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $2,539,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $123.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

