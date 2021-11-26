Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,343 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

