Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,434 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.61.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

