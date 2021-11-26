CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $339.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.61.

CRWD opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $138.24 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

