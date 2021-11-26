Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Crown by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 19.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,882,000 after purchasing an additional 198,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

NYSE:CCK opened at $110.43 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.