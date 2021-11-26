Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CWLDF remained flat at $$7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Crown Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.46.
About Crown Resorts
