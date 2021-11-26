Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CWLDF remained flat at $$7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Crown Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.