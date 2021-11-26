CryptoBonusMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $680,368.39 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $680,368.39 and $1,751.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00232590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

