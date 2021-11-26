CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 9,522 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSWI opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

