CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 9,522 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CSWI opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.