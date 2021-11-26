Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SYNNEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

NYSE SNX opened at $113.14 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $64.71 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

