Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $101.80 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $107.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $58,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,947 shares of company stock worth $393,759. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.